Former PM Manmohan Singh stresses on need for electoral reforms

In a time when everyone is talking about how the electoral system is being manupulated by money and muscle power, former PM Manmohan Singh said that there was an urgent need for electoral reforms to check this menace.

Addressing the first S B Rangnekar Memorial Oration at the Panjab University, his alma mater, Singh said India's electoral system has succeeded against great odds. "There is, however, today widespread concern that our electoral system is being undermined by money power and muscle power," he said addressing the gathering here.

"The faith of the people in democratic elections as the best system to select a government that would govern in the common interest is today being eroded as much by a sustained campaign to attack democratic institutions and elected representatives as by the increasing political corruption and the capture of political parties and elected office by vested interests," he said.

Widespread concern that electoral system being undermined by money, muscle power: fmr PM #Manmohan Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2018

Electoral reforms to cleanse elections of money and muscle power and to maintain integrity of elected officials are vital areas for securing and strengthening India's democracy, said the former prime minister. Talking about renewing commitment to democracy, Singh invoked B R Ambedkar and said, "Democracy requires not only that all of us must get involved, but that we must each ensure that everyone has an equal voice."

