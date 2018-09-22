Former President Francois Hollande: French govt had no say in picking Reliance Defence

international

French media quotes former President Francois Hollande saying that India proposed Reliance Defence as partner for Dassault Aviation in the jet deal

Francois Hollande

In a significant development, a French media report quoted former French President Francois Hollande as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice.

Reacting to Hollande's remark that is at variance with the stand taken by the Indian government, the defence ministry spokesman said, "The report referring to former French president Hollande's statement that government of India insisted upon a particular firm as offset partner for the Dassault Aviation in Rafale is being verified." The spokesperson also said, "It is reiterated that neither the government nor the French government had any say in the commercial decision."

Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, had chosen Reliance Defence as its partner to fulfill offset obligations of the deal. The government has been maintaining it did not have any role in selection of the partner. Hollande's remark is set to escalate the political slugfest over the controversial deal.

The French media report quoted Hollande as saying "we did not have a say in this...the Indian government proposed this service group and Dassault negotiated with (Anil) Ambani group. We did not have a choice, we took the partner who was given to us." The Congress and other Opposition parties latched on to the report and stepped up their attack on the Modi government over the deal.

"Former President Francois Hollande should also enlighten us how the price went up from Rs 590 crore in 2012 to Rs 1,690 crore in 2015 per Rafale fighter jet? Escalation of a mere Rs 1,100 crore. I am sure the Euro equivalent would not be a problem to calculate," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever