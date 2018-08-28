Former president of Iran tweets in defense of Serena Williams

international

Serena Williams

Tennis star Serena Williams has received support over her recent catsuit controversy from the unlikeliest of sources the former Iranian president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Concerns were raised this week when the French Tennis Federation's president said that the full-length outfit Williams wore at this year's French Open would no longer be allowed. Williams, who said she wore the outfit for health reasons, appeared to shrug off the decision.

Why is the #FrenchOpen disrespecting @serenawilliams ? Unfortunately some people in all Countries including my Country, haven't realized the true meaning of freedom. — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) August 27, 2018

"Why is the #FrenchOpen disrespecting @serenawilliams? Unfortunately, some people in all Countries including my Country, haven't realized the true meaning of freedom," tweeted Ahmadinejad yesterday. Users on Twitter quickly pointed to the irony of Ahmadinejad commenting on freedom of attire having presided over a country that enforces an Islamic dress code and requires women to wear a headscarf in public.

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to the US Open on Monday, opening her bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-0 first-round victory over Magda Linette. Williams, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, missed last year's edition as she gave birth to daughter Olympia on September 1. She was all-business on her return under the floodlights on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where she has lifted the trophy six times. Linette, the world number 68 from Poland who was facing Williams for the first time, held her own in the early going. But Williams broke her in the seventh game of the opening set to gain the upper hand and from there the American superstar rolled.

The first set was tight," Williams, seeded 17th, said. "It was my first match back here in New York so that wasn't the easiest. "Once I got settled I started doing what I'm trying to do in practice. "I think I'm getting there," added Williams, who reached the final at Wimbledon only to fall short of matching Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles. She didn't face a break point in the 70-minute match, but as her momentum built her emotions burst out with fist-clenched shouts of "come on".

With inputs from agencies

