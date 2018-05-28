Former President Pranab Mukherjee to attend RSS programme in Nagpur

Mukherjee was invited to be the chief guest at the valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg -- a training camp for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers -- at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, scheduled on June 7



Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had been a Congress veteran, is expected to attend a programme of the RSS in Nagpur in June, a Sangh functionary said on Monday.

Mukherjee was invited to be the chief guest at the valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg -- a training camp for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers -- at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, scheduled on June 7. The former president has accepted the invitation, the RSS functionary said.

"The 25-day training will conclude on June 7 for which former president Pranab Mukherjee has been invited and he has given his consent. The official announcement on the same will be made in a day or two," he said.

The 25-day-long 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Trutiya Varsh' (third year) is presently underway at the Hedgewar Smriti Mandir premises in the city's Reshimbagh area.

Nearly 708 swayamsevaks from across the country are participating in the training camp. Last week, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, memorial of RSS founder KB Hedgewar, and met senior Sangh leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Also Read: President Pranab Mukherjee Lends His Voice Against Lynchings

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates