Search

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Updated: 20 September, 2020 10:21 IST | ANI | New Delhi

HD Deve Gowda became 11th Prime Minister of the country leading the United Front government after 1996 general elections.

HD Deve Gowda
HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda took oath as Rajya Sabha member on Sunday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu facilitated his oath ceremony and welcomed him to the Upper House. On June 13, Gowda was elected unopposed for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Gowda served as Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996. He became 11th Prime Minister of the country leading the United Front government after 1996 general elections.

He represented Hassan constituency of Karnataka as Lok Sabha MP in 14th, 15th, and 16th Lok Sabha.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

First Published: 20 September, 2020 09:59 IST

Tags

Rajya Sabhakarnatakanational news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK