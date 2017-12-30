Former PTI journalist S S Watve passes away

Former Press Trust of India (PTI) journalist S S Watve passed away after a brief illness, family sources said today

Watve, 88, who passed away at Thane in Maharashtra on December 27, is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

