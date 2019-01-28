Former Punjab cop arrested in Faridkot police firing case

crime

A former Punjab Police officer was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Behbal Kalan police firing in Faridkot in 2015, in which two persons were killed. Charanjit Singh Sharma was arrested by a SIT of the Punjab Police from his residence in Hoshiarpur.

The arrest comes after the Punjab and Haryana HC dismissed a plea by Sharma and three other cops seeking protection from prosecution in the case. Sharma was senior SP in Moga district when the incident took place during a protest by Sikh activists against repeated incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

He and the other police officers - Bikramjit Singh (then SSP Fazilka), Inspector Pardip Singh and Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh - were booked for murder and attempt to murder.

