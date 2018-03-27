Former Radio Jockey slashed to death in Kerala

Rajesh started his career with a leading FM radio here. After a brief stint in the Middle East, he has been making programmes on his own

Thiruvananthapuram: A young former radio jockey was on Tuesday murdered in his studio in an attack that also left a friend wounded, police said.

A senior police official said the incident took place around 2 a.m. at Attingal, about 50 km from here.

"Rajesh had returned to his studio after a function when a group of four armed men barged in and slashed him to death. His friend was injured in the attack," said the official.

