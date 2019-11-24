Former Scottish rugby player and X Factor star Thom Evans has called singer Nicole Scherzinger "stunning and amazing" after rumours of the two dating emerged last week.

Evans, 34, and Scherzinger, 41, who is also the judge of the show, have been exchanging flirty text messages and even enjoyed a dinner with friends.

Evans, who is part of boyband Try Star along with bandmates Levi Davis and Ben Foden, told British tabloid The Daily Mail: "She's [Nicole] stunning. And has [romance] crossed my mind? Yes. But we don't have much time. To be honest, we are focusing on the bromance and getting to the final."

Meanwhile, a source was quoted as saying in the report: "Thom is completely Nicole's type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on—he's always said 'Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world'. And after weeks of texting,

Thom finally plucked up the courage to ask her out and took her for dinner. They both want to focus on the series for now and then see what may or may not progress once the show has wrapped."

