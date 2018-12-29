Former SA cricketer Shaun Pollock rips pants on live TV

cricket

Pollock ripped his tight pants on television during the luncheon interval of the third day in the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan

Shaun Pollock

Former South African cricket captain Shaun Pollock experienced an embarrassing moment on SuperSport Park turf in Centurion yesterday. Pollock ripped his tight pants on television during the luncheon interval of the third day in the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

Pollock was standing alongside Graeme Smith while anchor Mark Nicholas was quizzing the duo on the difficulties in judging when slip catches have been grounded and when they have been taken cleanly.

Unfortunately, Pollock bent a little too low trying to take one of the 'catches' and later realised that he had split the back of his trousers. Showing his sporting spirit, Pollock was able to laugh at the situation and he was soon covered up by a towel that somebody brought onto the field for him. Yesterday, he tweeted this picture collage (left) and wrote: "Thanks to the Proteas change room for the replacement pants, no more slip catching displays in suit pants!!"

