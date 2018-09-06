Former Shiv Sena corporator Prakash Patankar booked for flouting Dahi Handi norms

national

After verifying the video footage and complaint, the police registered an offence against Prakash Patankar under IPC sections 188 and 336

The Shivaji Park police have booked Prakash Patankar, a former Shiv Sena corporator, for violation of safety norms laid down by the Supreme Court. Not only did the police find Govindas aged below 14 climbing on the pyramid, but no safety gear was provided to the participants either.

The SC has laid down security norms for Dahi Handi, and entrusted the responsibility of ensuring they are complied with to the event organiser. On September 3, Patankar had arranged a Dahi Handi event opposite Nakshatra Mall in Dadar West. "The event started at 11 am, and as per procedure, we had told all organisers to follow the norms. Also, written instructions were given," said an officer.

"Patankar was present at the event the whole day and was aware that the age of participating Govindas was not being verified. Also, no safety gear was provided either by the organiser or the Govinda mandal."

"As it was a concrete road, organisers should have laid a mat or some other soft material, so that nobody got hurt. Also, the Govinda climbing to the top should have been given a safety belt, but the organiser flouted these norms," said another officer.

The Shivaji Park police videographed the entire event. On September 4, Swati Patil, president of NGO 'Lok Jagruti Samajik Sanstha' had lodged a complaint of the violation at the event. After verifying the video footage and complaint, the police registered an offence against Patankar under IPC sections 188 and 336.

