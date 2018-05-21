Former Shiv Sena MP Pradeep Jaiswal arrested for ruckus at police station in Aurangabad

He allegedly led a mob demanding the release of some persons arrested for the riots that took place in Aurangabad on May 11

Former Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Pradeep Jaiswal arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at the Kranti Chowk police station was on Monday. He allegedly led a mob demanding the release of some persons arrested for the riots that took place in Aurangabad on May 11.

Jaiswal was Lok Sabha MP from the city between 1996-98 and was also a former mayor of the city's civic corporation. Police said that, since May 13, several people had been picked up for their alleged role in the riots and some youth from Gandhinagar area, which falls within the jurisdiction of Kranti Chowk police station, were among them.

Jaiswal, along with several others, arrived at the police station around 11 pm yesterday and demanded their release, said an official. When the police refused, they broke the glass panes and damaged furniture at Kranti Chowk police station, he added.

Jaiswal has been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC, said the official.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel today said that a delegation of MLAs belonging to the minority communities would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand action against Shiv Sena leaders and activists purportedly seen in video clips captured during the riots.

Jaleel, the MLA from Aurangabad Central constituency, said that the delegation would also demand a probe into the role of policemen, who are also reportedly seen in some videos allegedly turning a blind eye to rioters.

On May 11, Aurangabad had witnessed clashes between groups allegedly over illegal water connections. Two people were killed, scores others, including police personnel, were injured and several vehicles and shops were torched.

