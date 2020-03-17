Former sports administrator Kehar Singh passes away at age 89

Sports administrator Commander Kehar Singh (retd), who was associated with Mumbai's football and hockey bodies, died on Monday.

He was 89-years-old and died at MGM Hospital in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, his son Ranvir Singh told PTI. A senior Western Indian Football Association official said Singh was one of the founding members of the Mumbai District Football Association.

It is also learnt that Singh was secretary of erstwhile Bombay Hockey Association Limited (BHAL). According to Ranvir, his father was also the secretary of Indian Navy Sports Control Board. Singh is survived by three sons and two daughters. He will cremated in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday noon.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever