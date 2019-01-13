Former sports writer Avinash Iyer no more

other-sports

Avinash Iyer

Former sports journalist Avinash Iyer, 36, passed away in suburban Mumbai on Saturday, following a cardiac arrest. Iyer had a nose for news and worked at this newpaper for a few years.

He covered the 2008 cricket Asia Cup held in Pakistan where Sri Lanka beat India in the final. He also covered tennis and several international cricket games in India before carving a niche for himself in the corporate world.

Former Test players Karsan Ghavri and Balvinder Singh Sandhu posted condolence messages on Facebook along with a large number of sports writers from all over India.

"So long, Avinash Iyer. You've left us devastated, but I'm sure you've already found yourself a box seat watching a game of football or cricket," a former colleague said in a message. Iyer is survived by his parents and wife. The last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Hindu Crematorium today at 11:30 am.

