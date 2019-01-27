Former SSP wanted in Behbal Kalan firing case arrested

crime

In 2015, a case was filed against unidentified police officials at Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district after two persons were killed in police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest

Representation picture

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, who was wanted for Behbal Kalan firing, was arrested on Sunday morning from his house here.

He was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at 4.30 am following a raid at his house. During the raid, Sharma tried to escape by jumping over the wall but was nabbed.

In 2015, a case was filed against unidentified police officials at Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district after two persons were killed in police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest.

Later in August 2018, acting on the recommendations of the retired JusticeÂ Ranjit Singh Commission, theÂ Punjab PoliceÂ included names of four police personnel in the FIR of the case.

Names of Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers Charanjit Singh Sharma along with Bikramjit Singh, Pardip Singh and Amarjit Singh were added to the case following the directives of Chief MinisterÂ Captain Amarinder Singh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever