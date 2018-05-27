Former UEFA president Michel Platini could still face probe, says Swiss prosecutor

Former UEFA president Michel Platini could still face an investigation despite his belief he is clear, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday



Michel Platini. Pic/AFP

Former UEFA president Michel Platini could still face an investigation despite his belief he is clear, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday. Platini was suspended by the FIFA Ethics Committee for eight years in 2015, with the ban later reduced to four years, because of a "disloyal" payment from then-FIFA president Joseph Blatter in 2011, reports Xinhua news agency.

Platini was banned from all football-related activities by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal. The payment was authorised by FIFA's then chief, Sepp Blatter. The disgraced Blatter is also now banned following the scandal that rocked world football.

Swiss prosecutors have been investigating the payment and French newspaper Le Monde reported Friday that Platini had been cleared. The Swiss public prosecutor's office said Saturday that although no evidence had been found "so far" to bring charges against Platini, the investigation "is not completely over".

