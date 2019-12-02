Former union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised in Pune

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former union minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital here after he fainted on Sunday night.

The 78-year-old is admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

"He is stable now and is under observation at the hospital," the Medical Director of the facility said of Shourie.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates