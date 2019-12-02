MENU
Former union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised in Pune

Published: Dec 02, 2019, 13:25 IST | ANI |

The 78-year-old is admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune

Pic/ANI
Pic/ANI

Former union minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital here after he fainted on Sunday night.

The 78-year-old is admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

"He is stable now and is under observation at the hospital," the Medical Director of the facility said of Shourie.

