Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condole demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. The Prime Minister remembered the role played by Singh, which included his stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi's tweet read. "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added in a second tweet.

Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

The Prime Minister also said he has spoken to Jaswant Singh's son and Congress leader Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of the leader.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too paid tributes to the departed leader and remembered his service to the nation and the BJP.

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

"Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh's tweet read.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.

