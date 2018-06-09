Former Union Minister L.P. Shahi dead at 98

L P Shahi's mortal remains will be brought to Patna in evening. The final rites would take place on Sunday in the Bihar capital, she added

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister L.P. Shahi died early on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in here. He was 98. "He was shifted to AIIMS on Thursday after he complained of chest pain," Shahi's daughter-in-law, Veena Shahi, told IANS from Patna.

"He passed away around 3 a.m.," she said, adding that his mortal remains will be brought to Patna in evening. The final rites would take place on Sunday in the Bihar capital, she added.

The Congress veteran from Bihar was elected as MLA in 1980, defeating Jai Narain Prasad Nishad of the Janata Party. He became MP from Muzaffarpur in 1984 and later served as the Education and Culture Minister.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi condoled Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi's death saying his loss will be felt by all party leaders.

"The loss of L.P. Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister and CWC (Congress Working Committee) member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Gandhi tweeted.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condoled the death and said: "With Shahi's death, society has lost a great leader and social worker. It is an irreparable loss to politics and society."

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi in his condolence message said, "Bihar has lost a great leader and a literally scholar. And personally it's a big loss for me."