Formula 1 in India has gone through a huge dip: Narain Karthikeyan

India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan reckons that since it's tough and expensive to take up motorsport as a profession in the country is, there's a long way to go before the nation produces top race car drivers.

Karthikeyan, 42, was speaking on the sidelines of the 2018 FMSCI Annual Awards function in the city yesterday, where his father, GR Karthikeyan received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Taking up motor racing as a profession India is tough and still expensive. The affordability is low and I don't see much happening from the sponsors' point of view too. The sport in India has gone through a huge dip after we lost the Indian Grand Prix. Now, we don't even have a team [Sahara Force India] and no drivers. Right now, it's a bit of a lull," said Karthikeyan, a former F1 driver with Jordan (2005) and HRT (2010-11).

Things can look up in future though, felt the Coimbatore-based racer, who currently drives for Honda in the Japanese GT 500 Championship alongside the likes of former F1 World Champion Jenson Button. "Now, with the likes of Gautam Singhania representing us at the FIA World Motor Sports Council, there is a sense of hope. Hopefully he can take up the mantle and push some youngsters," added Karthikeyan.

