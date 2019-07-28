Formula one star Jenson Button steps into fatherhood

other-sports

Formula One star Jenson Button and fiancee Brittny Ward become proud parents of son and name him Hendrix

Jenson Button

Formula One star Jenson Button and fiancee Brittny Ward became parents and welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. On Saturday, she posted a family picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Tuesday morning our lives changed forever. Hendrix Jonathan Button, you have us wrapped around your tiny little finger already @hendrixbutton."

Earlier, the former Playboy model Ward shared a picture of the baby's feet with her 335,000 social media followers and wrote: "He's here, he's healthy and our hearts couldn't be more full."

The F1 driver added the picture to his profile and added a heart-eyes emoji.

In January, Button posted a picture of the baby scan on his Instagram page to announce Ward's pregnancy. He had captioned the picture: "Brittny & I are Delighted to announce the new edition to the family currently having his first seat! Look how comfy he looks! #babybutton." The 2009 F1 world champion has been dating the model since 2016 after his split with Jessica Michibata in 2015.

