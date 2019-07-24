Fortis Hospital launches program to train management of major trauma patients

national

The Fortis Hospital in Mulund on Wednesday launched the 'National Trauma Life Support Program' in association with the Society for Emergency Medicine India.

The program was launched by Dr Sandeep Gore, HOD-Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund under the guidance of Dr S. Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. The guest of honour was Dr Ramesh Punjani, President, Indian Medical Association.

The program is accredited by Maharashtra Medical Council for 3 CPD credit points and is endorsed by the Association of National Board Accredited Institute (ANBAI), Association of Health Provider (AHP) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI). It is designed to train doctors involved in Emergency Care and Acute Trauma care. Aiming to empower all specialised medical professionals in Mumbai, the initiative aims to train them in management of major trauma patients and deliver Golden Hour care. The program includes lectures and training modules on lifesaving skills such as airway management, inserting a chest tube, FAST etc.

Speaking about the importance of the program, Dr Gore, said, "Trauma is neglected disease in India. As per statistics, every 1.9 minutes someone dies due to injury, 80 per cent of trauma victims don't get Golden Hour care, 30 per cent of trauma patients die even before they reach the Emergency Department. There is a dearth of proper pre-hospitalisation care and deficiency of well-trained professionals in administering polytrauma care. To progressively change this scenario, we have designed this program."

Speaking at the launch, Dr S. Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, "I believe we can share our learnings to empower emergency caregivers across the country. This initiative will equip and prepare medical professionals when dealing with pre-hospitalisation care and polytrauma."

