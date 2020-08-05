Ram Mandir foundation laid: Here's what prominent leaders said on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with UP Governor Anandiben Patel performs Bhoomi Pujan rituals for the construction of the Ram Mandir, in Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya. Picture/PTI

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The construction of the temple was hailed across the parties and ideologies, with political leaders from opposition parties and critics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party tweeting about the mega-event.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to state that laying of the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya defined India's spirit of social harmony and people's zeal. He said it will be a testimony to ideals of 'Ram Rajya' and a symbol of modern India.

Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2020

On the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted a sketch of the original document of the Constitution of India that bears a sketch of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared a picture of rangoli made at her house.

In many homes, a rangoli/kolam is made afresh each day with rice powder. This, today, in the little temple at my place. #Ayodhya #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan @ShriRamTeerth pic.twitter.com/GsphTU9dGs — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 5, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter that Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts". "Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice," he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to express the hope that the Ayodhya ceremony will be an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation. In Indian subcontinent and across the globe, Ramayan has put a stamp on every mind and the story of Lord Ram is a catalyst for connecting humanity," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for preserving brotherhood between communities and the age-old legacy of unity in diversity. “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! Banerjee tweeted.

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.



Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday termed it a "long-cherished desire" of every Indian. In a tweet posted earlier on Wednesday, Singh extended his greetings to the people of the country and reiterated Lord Ram's universal message of 'Dharma'.

My heartiest congratulations to the people of India on the historic foundation laying of #RamMandir in #Ayodhya, which fulfills the long cherished desire of every Indian. Lord Ram’s universal message of Dharma remains the guiding light not just for India but for the world. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 5, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the entire country on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings. "With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty, and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world. May India show the path to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter that he hoped the future generations will follow the 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for the "welfare and peace" of all. Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "Let all be filled with Lord Shiva's welfare, Shri Ram's 'abhayatva' (fearlessness) and Shir Krishna's 'unmukt bhav' (unfettered gesture)." "I hope the present and future generations with true heart will follow 'maryada' (dignity) of Lord Ram for welfare and peace of all according to the path showed by Him," the SP chief said.

PM Modi became the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple before laying the foundation stone of the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. From there, he travelled to the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he performed prayers at the 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling before the ceremony. The prime minister would unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

With inputs from PTI

