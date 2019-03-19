Four arrested for killing 21-year-old in Gurugram

crime

Gurgaon: Four persons have been arrested for killing a 21-year-old youth over Rs 500 here, police said Monday. The victim, Amrit, was assaulted and strangled to death by four of his friends on Gurgaon-Pataudi Road on Saturday night, police said.

During investigation, it was found that Amrit, a couple of months ago, had borrowed Rs 500 from one Puneet. "Puneet along with his friends Aman, Sahil visited Amrit at his residence and demanded the loaned sum. When Puneet failed to return the money, they took him outside," DCP (Crime) Rajbir Deshwal said.

"The accused hired an autorickshaw belonging to one Vishal and took the victim to Pataudi, where they killed him," the officer added. Three of the accused were arrested on Sunday night from their hideout in Gadhi village and Vishal was arrested later, he said.

