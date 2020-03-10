Four arrested for killing rat snake to shoot Tiktok video

Ahmedabad: The officials of the forest department of Ahmedabad’s Mahisagar arrested four people for allegedly beating a rat snake to death for making a Tiktok video. According to the officials, the accused were seen in the video dancing to a Bollywood song holding the snake and beating it with a stick, Indian Express reported.

The arrested people were identified as Jagdish Vaghela, Pranay Vaghela, Bharat Vaghela and Vikram Vaghela. The viral video saw the men dancing on a Bollywood song and holding the snake. They were repeatedly beating the snake with a stick till it died, forest officials were quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The report mentioned that the video was shot in the Boridongri village, where the arrested persons hailed from. Balasinor Range forest officer DT Konkani said that they received the video three days ago and launched a suo motu investigation, adding that all the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and will be produced in court to take the probe further.

