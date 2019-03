Four arrested for making extortion calls to Delhi-based businessman

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: Four men were arrested for allegedly issuing extortion threats to a Karol Bagh-based businessman, police said on Tuesday. Vicky (18) Tarun Kumar (22) Bakhtawar (26) and Dalip (44) have been arrested and they were apparently working on the directions of Keshav Kakkar, who is in jail under extortion charges, they added. Kakkar through his associates used to extort money to pay his advocate's fee and pay his gang members. While Dalip was in-charge of keeping weapons, Kumar used to provide the ammunition, police said.

The businessman, Sandeep, in his complaint, said on February 23, he received a call on his mobile phone and the caller, who introduced himself as Kakkar, abused and threatened him, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said. Sandeep's business is related to property and finance, police said. He said on February 24, when he along with his partners were sitting at their Dev Nagar office, two men came there and one of them pointed a pistol at his partner Amit Kumar.

The men left after threatening them, the officer said. Police said a case was registered and an investigation was taken up following which a person, identified as Karan, was apprehended on March 4 from Nihal Vihar and one country-made pistol was recovered Randhwawa said on Karan's information, Tarun Kumar was arrested from Karol Bagh and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

On Tuesday, Bakhtawar and Dalip were arrested, he said Karan, an associate of Kakkar also said he along with his accomplices Mahinder and Sumeet were also involved in the incident, he said. The gang members used to issue extortion threats on the directions of Kakkar, and Sandeep was one of the victims, Randhawa said. They also used to beat up people if their demands were not met, police said.

