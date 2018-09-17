Four arrested for making fake rubber stamps in Yavatmal

crime

Representational picture

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly making fake rubber stamps of government institutions and banks to forge documents in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said Sunday.

Inspector Suraj Bonde of the Yavatmal Crime Branch said that 57 duplicate rubber stamps were seized from the four persons during a raid carried out Friday and Saturday in Sonwadhona village in Ner tehsil here.

He identified the four as Datta Anant Tadas, Kisan Bhimrao Satpute, Ramrao Shendre and Sachin Dhabale. They have been remanded in police custody till Monday, he said. "We are probing as to which documents the accused forged using these bogus rubber stamps and for what purposes," Bonde said.

