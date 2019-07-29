Four arrested for murdering woman in Kaithal

crime

The accused have been charged under the appropriate sections of IPC

Representational image

Haryana: The police arrested four men on Monday in connection with the murder of a woman two days ago. "The chief accused in the woman Asha Rani's murder is a man named Shubham. He was involved in a love affair with Asha. Later, Shubham got involved with another girl Simran. Shubham and Simran planned Asha's murder with two of their friends," the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kulbhushan said.

Also Read: Pune crime: Woman kills her three kids before committing suicide

"The four accused reached Asha's home with the intention of murdering here on Saturday. They confronted Asha and killed her by asphyxiating her. They also stole Rs 16,000 from her cupboard before running away," he added. The accused have been charged under the appropriate sections of IPC.

Also Read: 10-day-old baby killed in heavy shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

In another incident, police arrested a gang for allegedly killing of four persons who practiced witchcraft in Gumla. "Around 16 suspects have been identified and 8 of them were arrested. We are organizing workshops to create awareness among people against witchcraft," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Gumla, Anjani Kumar Jha. According to reports, unidentified persons allegedly brutally killed four elderly members of three different families in Siskari area. The deceased was allegedly involved in witchcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Fagin Devi (62), Suna Uraav (65), Chapa Bhagat (62) and his wife Peeri Devi (60). According to the locals, 10-12 people came with their faces covered between 1 and 3 am, dragged the victims out of their houses and killed them. Jha said that police is already running campaigns on block and panchayat levels to spread awareness about the issues related to superstition and witchcraft.

Also Read: Portion of residential building collapsed in Jodhpur, killing woman

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI