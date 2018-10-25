Four arrested for stealing motorcycles in New Delhi

crime

Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles for snatching valuables from people in Uttam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ankit Kumar (20), Prince (22), Naveen (21), and Bharat (21), are residents of Uttam Nagar, they added.

They were arrested Monday at around 9.20 pm when they came to Vipin Garden to sell the stolen mobile phones, police said.

Two mobile phones, one motorcycle and one dagger were arrested from their possession, they added.

