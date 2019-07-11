Four arrested for trying to kidnap minor girl in Jharkhand

crime

Police said that all the accused were arrested after the alleged abduction bid was foiled

Representational Image

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Four persons allegedly tried to break into a house in Palamau district and attempting to kidnap a minor girl on Thursday. Police said that all the accused were arrested after the alleged abduction bid was foiled.

All the four-person were nabbed by other inmates of the house and raised an alarm, following which angry villagers roughed up the gang. The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Police reached the spot at Bardiha village and arrested the four men, a senior officer said. Hussainabad police in-charge Ras Bihari Lal said one of the accused had a love affair with the girl (15) and had taken his accomplices to the house with the aim to kidnap her. The four were produced in a local court on Thursday and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

In another incident, a woman and her husband were allegedly beaten up by her family, who later abducted the woman, for marrying without consent.

The incident happened in Bhojipura on Monday. However, the police rescued the woman on the same day and have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sansar Singh said, "We registered a case against the woman's family on the day of the incident. Our investigation is underway and strictest possible action will be taken."

A video had also surfaced online which showed the couple being thrashed by some people using sticks. Upon being asked about the video, SP Singh said, "As of now, we are not aware of any such video. If there is any video of the incident, we will inspect it and verify if we can use it to strengthen our case."

The couple, hailing from neighbouring villages, have been married for over a year. They had fled the district after marriage and had only recently returned.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates