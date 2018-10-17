Four arrested, two juveniles apprehended for robbery

crime

The arrested accused were identified as Ravi, Santosh, Umesh and Samu, they said, adding that two other accused were juveniles

Four men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 11.94 lakh in northwest Delhi, police said Tuesday. The arrested accused were identified as Ravi, Santosh, Umesh and Samu, they said, adding that two other accused were juveniles.

One Alok Singh, an employee of a factory in Ashok Vihar, informed police on Friday evening that he was robbed on his way to the facility. He said he was robbed off Rs 11.94 lakh that he was carrying for payment of salary to the employees, police said.

"At around 7.15 pm, three persons came on a scooter and intercepted him. They started thrashing him and later robbed him of the cash," said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

During investigation, it surfaced that a group of four robbers along with their other accomplices committed the crime. Later, the accused persons were arrested and Rs 10.02 lakh and a stolen scooter were recovered from their possession, the DCP said.

