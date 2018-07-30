Four arrested with 260 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir

A police team intercepted a vehicle at the Kunjwani check post in the outskirts of Jammu city for inspection and seized nearly 250 grams of heroin from Javaid Shah and Mudassar, of Baramulla district, an official said

Four people were arrested and nearly 260 grams of heroin was seized from them in separate incidents in Jammu and Udhampur districts of the state today, police said. A police team intercepted a vehicle at the Kunjwani check post in the outskirts of Jammu city for inspection and seized nearly 250 grams of heroin from Javaid Shah and Mudassar, of Baramulla district, an official said. Both were arrested and a case was registered against them, he said, adding that they had come from Kashmir to sell the heroin in Jammu city.

A police party nabbed Akhilesh in Sattani area of Udhampur this morning and after seizing 6 grams of heroin from him, an official said.

A case registered against him, he said.

Another accused, Fazal Hussain, was arrested in the Sidhra area of Jammu district after 3 grams of heroin was found on him, the official said.

