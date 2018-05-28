Four arrested with 385 gm cocaine in Uttar Pradesh

While one of the arrested accused was from Haryana, two were from Bullandshahar and the other one was from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said

Representational Image

Four people were arrested here and cocaine worth over Rs one crore was seized from them, the police said on Sunday. "Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted last night and 385-gram cocaine, worth over Rs one crore, was seized from the four inter-state smugglers," SP City Shravan Kumar Singh said.

While one of the arrested accused was from Haryana, two were from Bullandshahar and the other one was from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates