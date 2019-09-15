Four bodies retrieved from Goa Stone quarry

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The police said that the bodies of four boys who drowned at a waterlogged stone quarry in North Goa's Tuem village were retrieved on Sunday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gajanan Prabhudessai, the victims were identified as Danesh Shaikh (14) and Frederick Fernandes (15) from Mumbai, and Jonas Mendes (14) and Prince Dias (15) from Goa.

He said, "The operation to locate the bodies lasted for several hours and all four bodies have been salvaged from the quarry."

The boys were boarders who were studying at the Don Bosco school in Tuem village which is 30 kms away from Panaji and had gone for a swim for a picnic on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also condoled their deaths and said that he was deeply pained by the tragedy and urged authorities regarding the same.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of students by drowning at Tuem. We should ensure that our children are made aware of the dangers posed by such misadventures in order to prevent such tragedies. I have also directed the authorities to identify and cordon off such areas," Sawant tweeted.

(with inputs from IANS)

