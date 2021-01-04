Four brothers held for killing man over affair

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Four brothers from Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly killing a 39-year-old man, who was in a relationship with the wife of one of the siblings, a police officer said. The brothers — Prasad Aditrao Koli, 27, Yogesh Aditrao Koli, 23 Datta, 29, and Nagesh, 31 —all residents of Diwale village in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur, were arrested on December 31, DCP (Zone-I) Suresh Mengde said.

"The victim, Somnath Koli, a fisherman, was in a relationship with the wife of Prasad," he said. They were neighbours.

On the night of December 29, the accused abducted Somnath from a bar in CBD Belapur. They took him near a creek in their auto and beat him to death with stones. Koli's family later filed a complaint following which a case of kidnapping was registered, the DCP said. After the body was found, murder charge was also added.

The other three accused were identified as senior inspector of CBD Belapur police station Anil Patil said.

Day Somnath Koli, a fisherman, was killed

