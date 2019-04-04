Four BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Published: Apr 04, 2019, 15:01 IST | PTI

Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district

Four BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Representational image

Raipur: Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said. Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district, police said.

In a related incident, BSF had nabbed a man under suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab. 

