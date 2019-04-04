Four BSF jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

national

Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district

Representational image

Raipur: Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said. Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district, police said.

In a related incident, BSF had nabbed a man under suspicious circumstances from Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates