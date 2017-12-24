Four children among 33 killed as bus plunges into Banas river

At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday when a bus plun­ged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police sources said

At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday when a bus plun­ged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police sources said. The incident took place early on Saturday when the bus, carrying around 45 passengers, was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur. "The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge. The bus driver was also killed in the incident," an officer said.



The bus being pulled out of the Banas river on Saturday. Pics/AFP

PM Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased. Soorwal police station SHO Anoop Singh said that of the 33 people killed, seven are women and four children. The officer said, "Nineteen bodies were handed over to the kin of victims. Post-mortem on 14 bodies is being conducted."



Rescue workers recover the body of a child who drowned

The passengers were from Rajasthan, UP, MP and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Took stock of the situation from the officials present on the spot and directed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected people."

45 No. of passengers in the bus

7 No. of people injured in the incident

