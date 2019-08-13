Four children injured as school bus overturns in Muzaffarnagar

national

The injured children were discharged after first aid

This image is used for representational purpose

Muzaffarnagar: According to the news agency, ANI, our children were reported injured in an incident when a school bus overturned on Tuesday in the district, police said. The incident took place near Jatwara village in Kakrauli area when the bus was going from Morna to a school in Jansath, they said. The injured children were discharged after first aid.

In another incident, 14 school children were reported injured in a tragic incident on Tuesday morning after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra. The bus was heading towards the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place. According to the news agency, ANI, all the injured persons have been admitted to the nearest local hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred early in the morning around 6:30 am when a woman suddenly emerged in front of the bus and in an attempt to save the woman, the driver lost the control of the vehicle and the bus skidded into the pit near the road leading to the mishap. Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

