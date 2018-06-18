Four CMs urge Narendra Modi to resolve Delhi tussle

West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, and Karnataka's H D Kumaraswamy requested Modi to resolve the crisis so the "federal structure of the Constitution is maintained"

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to intervene for solving the tussle between the Delhi Lt Governor and the AAP government, terming it a "constitutional crisis". On the sidelines of the NITI Aayog governing council meeting, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, and Karnataka's H D Kumaraswamy requested Modi to resolve the crisis so the "federal structure of the Constitution is maintained".

"I along with the CMs of AP, Karnataka and Kerala have requested the PM to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately (sic)," Banerjee tweeted. On Saturday, the four CMs after being denied a meeting with Kejriwal had announced that they would raise the issue with the PM. The leaders had termed the situation "unconstitutional" and said the PM should make sure that the problem gets resolved. The open support to Kejriwal by the four regional heavyweights — from the Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) — comes amid Opposition efforts to cobble together a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

