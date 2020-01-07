Four convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22, says court
Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them.
The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh, and Pawan Gupta.
Earlier in the day, all the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case had stated on December 24 that they would file both curative and mercy petitions. The case pertains to rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student by six men on a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.
The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years.
