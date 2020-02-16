Four cops suspended in Dahisar in multi-crore land scam case

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve has suspended four police officers—Police Inspector Sanjeev Tawde, Assistant Police Inspector Kaka Shinde, API Anant Jadhav and Police Sub-Inspector Rekha Saykar—in a multi-crore land scam case. A proposal has also been sent to the Home Department to suspend ACP Prashant Marde and ACP Subhash Sawant.

On Friday, the state CBI allowed registration of a case against the six policemen, who were allegedly involved in a land grabbing case in Dahisar.

According to the case registered by the CBI, a builder named Jude Rommel had purchased seven acres of land near Dahisar Check Naka in 2010 for R36 crore from Pooja Private Limited Company, and nine acres next to the same from Wholentine Property Company for R27 crore. But some part of this land was encroached by the family of Kamaruddin Sheikh. Rommel paid a large sum to Sheikh for the plot, but the latter joined hands with the police, and got him arrested. Sheikh then enlisted the help of the cops and grabbed his land, while he was in prison. The CBI had registered an FIR against them.

