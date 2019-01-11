Four criminals involved in murder case held in Sitamarhi

crime

A police team on Friday seized an AK-56 rifle and arrested four persons who were allegedly behind the killing of a construction firm worker from different places of Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

Vinod Rai, who worked with a construction company, was shot dead on January 7, by the criminals using the AK-56 weapon. Rai was killed in Kujhdal village of Mahindwara police station of the district.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said that a special team, which was constituted to nab the culprits, raided and arrested the four criminals identified as Mohammad Saddam alias Irfan, Mohammad Dilshad, Jaishankar Rai and Raghav Rai, from different villages of the district.

Both Mohammad Dilshad and Jaishankar Rai were arrested from Dariyapur village under Belsand police station of the district during the raid, the SP said adding that police seized the AK-56 rifle, an empty cartridge, one 9 mm live cartridge, a motorcycle and a smartphone- all used in the murder.



Mohammad Dilshad was arrested from his house in Sirkhiriya village in Sitamarhi, while Raghav Rai was arrested from Hasaur village during the raids, the SP said adding that police are conducting raids to nab the other accused persons in the case.

All the four accused have confessed to the crime.

