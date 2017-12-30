Four CRPF troopers injured in Jammu and Kashmir road accident

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, including an assistant commandant, were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday



Representational Image

The accident occurred in the Humhama area and the injured belong to the 117 battalion of the CRPF, a police officer said. There was a head-on collision between the CRPF vehicle and a truck. The injured paramilitary troopers were shifted to hospital.

