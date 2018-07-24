Four dacoits arrested in Odisha; One escapes police raid

However, one gang member escaped during the raid and efforts are on to nab him, he said. Police also recovered one country-made revolver, some ammunition, three swords and other materials from the spot

Four members of a gang of dacoits were arrested and some weapons recovered from them in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said today. Acting on an intelligence input, a police team caught the four from a hideout in this steel city on Sunday when they were planning a major robbery, Deputy Superintendent of Police P K Mishra said.

However, one gang member escaped during the raid and efforts are on to nab him, he said. Police also recovered one country-made revolver, some ammunition, three swords and other materials from the spot.

The gang members have several cases of robberies against them in Rourkela, Rajgangpur, and Kuanrmunda, the police said.

