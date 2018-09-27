Four dead in collision between truck and autorickshaw

national

Two bodies got trapped in the wreckage of the rickshaw and were removed with the help of cutters, he said. The truck driver who fled from the spot was arrested later, the official said, adding that a case has been registered

A collision between an autorickshaw and a truck Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district left four people dead as many others seriously injured, the police said. All the deceased were travelling in the autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw carrying seven passengers was headed towards Kaluwa village from Surajpur town, a police official said. The incident occurred this evening near Chandrapur village, over 400 kms away from state capital Raipur, when the driver lost his control over the rickshaw while negotiating a curve and the vehicle collided with the truck, he said, adding that four of the occupants died on the spot.

The deceased are identified as Amrit Singh (27), Akalu Rajwade (50), Ramdhani and auto driver Krishna Kumar Rajwade, he said. Four other passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted at Surajpur district hospital, the official said. Two bodies got trapped in the wreckage of the rickshaw and were removed with the help of cutters, he said. The truck driver who fled from the spot was arrested later, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever