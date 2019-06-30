Four die in Bharatpur after tractor falls into pond

national

All four bodies have been pulled out of the pond

Representational Image

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Three children and a man died after a tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond and turned turtle on Sunday.

"The tractor driver - Asin - and three of his grandchildren, namely Saeed, Rafi and Waeed age 12, 7 and 8 years respectively, died on the spot. The incident occurred around 9:30 am today," said sub-inspector Pope Singh.

All four bodies have been pulled out of the pond.

"The family of the victims, however, don't want a police investigation at present," he added.

In another similar case, Police said on Thursday morning said that at least seven children are missing and are feared dead after the vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a canal. The alleged incident occurred in Nagaram and the total passengers in the vehicle were estimated to be 29.

"A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal, around 22 people have been rescued so far, 7 children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers underway," Lucknow Range Inspector General S K Bhagat said.

After taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Senior Superintendent of police, NDRF and SDRF to make all possible efforts for search and rescue of the persons who have drowned.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma revealed that all 29 people in the truck were from the same family. They were residents of Barabanki district.

"They were returning from a wedding at night when the truck fell inside the canal. The accident took place at around 3 in the morning", he said.

Further, the district magistrate said that the flow of the canal has been reduced to 1 foot and the canal has been further diverted into three small canals to bring down the volume and flow of the water.

The district magistrate Sharma said there could be several reasons behind the accident.

"There is a very less chance that the driver dozed off while driving because the incident happened after 15 minutes of their departure. Maybe there was a technical glitch. Our main focus is to rescue now," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates