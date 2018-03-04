Four electrocuted in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh

They were immediately taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead

Representational Picture

Four people were electrocuted in two separate incidents, an official said on Sunday. In the first incident, a 34-year-old man was electrocuted in Faridpur area of the district after he allegedly came in contact with a high-tension electric cable, Additional District Magistrate (finance and revenue) Jagpal Singh said.

The man's niece, Neha (14), rushed to rescue him but she also got electrocuted, Singh said. They were immediately taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

In another incident, two minors were electrocuted in Defence Colony, Singh said. The deceased were identified as Suhani (9) and Aman (15). The additional district magistrate said both the incidents will be investigated by police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video