Four Fashion Entrepreneurs & 30 Bespoke Designers Join Forces To Pave A Sustainable Way Forward

With a philanthropic vision to infuse awareness through a sustainable approach, entrepreneurs Hemali Jain and Priyanka Khanna, conceptualized DUNIYA 2020 - An initiative that began with the aim of bringing unique and artistic concepts to raise beneficence in a creative ecosystem.

Duniya 2020 is an outreach venture that unites the creative visions of art enthusiasts across the country as 30 eminent artists come together, for the very first time, to create bespoke T-shirts that would be sold for charity at extremely affordable prices!

What started out as an aspiration to spread solidarity and positivity, with project Duniya 2020, briskly turned into a fashion collaboration as Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, Founder of multi-designer menswear store, Curato and renowned fashion stylist Sanjana Batra came onboard.

Thus the initiation of Project - Duniya 2020 began; a combined vision by these young, talented and like-minded women to make a difference and extend consciousness by leading a sustainable way forward.

For the very first time, 30 designers and celebrated talents of the industry like:

Anamika Khanna, Ridhi Mehra, Anushka Khanna, Kresha Bajaj, Péro, Payal Singhal, Kanika Goyal, Gauri Nainika, Saaksha & Kinni, Dhruv Kapoor, Ridhima Bhasin and the like have each contributed a unique design on their T-shirt as a reflection of their ideology to support this cause. To capture the spirit of the times, each T-shirt is custom-made using recycled fabrics, earthy prints and beautiful embroideries, keeping in mind the principle theme of the campaign i.e. ‘Save the Earth’.

What makes it even more interesting is that this exclusive range of affordable, limited edition, novel T-shirts will be up for grabs!

Available in an assorted range in both womenswear and menswear styles, these T-shirts are handcrafted in India by renowned designers and would be showcased and sold LIVE on Curato's website - curato.in on 29th July 2020.

In order to involve each and every body’s contribution to the cause and to propagate the main inspiration behind Duniya 2020 to the indigent, 100% of all proceeds from the sale of these T-shirts would go towards the medical and logistical assistance required by the needy. This will be facilitated by Duniya’s NGO partner Project Mumbai.

Run by Shishir Joshi, Project Mumbai is an NGO that has constantly aimed to create and fulfill several initiatives of scale with their ventures like ‘Khaana Chahiye’ and ‘Ghar Bhejo’. These initiatives have helped feed and transport many poor and helpless migrants as they were heavily struck by effects of Covid-19. With the help of funds raised through project Duniya 2020, Mr. Joshi plans to extend his assistance for the benefit of the disabled, physically challenged and senior citizens.

In uncertain times like these, is when dynamic transitions take place. Keeping the present scenario at the forefront, Duniya 2020 is established with the motto to help sustain the fashion industry. As the pandemic surges, it is the local artisans, poor craftsmen and Indian fashion designers who are and will be taking massive hits. Our project is a small step towards opting for locally produced, sourced and manufactured designs, with the intuition to create a larger impact for those stricken by the rampant covid-19 and also do our bit to help uplift the economy. Together let's 'Stay Local, Buy Local'.

Together, by starting small, we can create a huge impact.

It is in our hands to serve the ones who have been highly affected by the rise of the pandemic, it is our duty to lend a hand to the deprived and less fortunate, it is our fate to restore the balance of nature and therefore we strongly urge you all to support the cause and do your bit in helping create a better tomorrow. Help us pave the way for a sustainable future.

Information about the Founders:

Apart from being an avid traveller, fanatic foodie and a beloved mother-of-two, Priyanka Khanna, co-founder Duniya 2020, has carved out a niche for herself as a fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur who is also known to curate events with great panache. Hemali Jain, on the other hand is a budding health coach who believes in leaving a green footprint and has actively organised humanitarian projects with several NGOs towards various thoughtful initiatives.

We believe that ‘our Duniya is our responsibility’!

And after all, it’s up to US, you & me, to decide HOW we want to live together in our Duniya!

#DuniyaForDuniya

