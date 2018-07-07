Four fireworks blasts kill 24 near Mexico City

Luis Felipe Puente, head of Mexico's civil defence agency, said there were four blasts in total and the explosions started at an unauthorised, clandestine workshop and spread as flammable material shot into the air

Charred vehicles are seen at the site. Pics/AFP

Twenty-four people were killed and at least 49 injured yesterday when a series of explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City, according to officials.

The dead included at least four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion, only to be killed by a subsequent wave of blasts. The government of the State of Mexico said in a statement that eight people from Tultepec were killed, along with the six emergency personnel and two others who have not yet been identified.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of Mexico's civil defence agency, said there were four blasts in total and the explosions started at an unauthorised, clandestine workshop and spread as flammable material shot into the air.

49

No. of people injured in the incident

