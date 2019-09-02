Four fishermen rescued after boat mishap, detained by Lankan Navy

On Monday, four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were rescued and detained by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were struggling in the sea near Katchatheevu islet after their boat was destroyed on hitting a rock. The four fishermen were from the nearby Mandapam and were part of an over 1,000 fishermen who put out to sea from Mandapam on Saturday.

According to Tamil Nadu Coastal Mechanised Fishermen Association president, P Sesuraja, their boat got drifted in the strong wind while fishing near Katchatheevu. Post which the boat rammed into a rock and broke into two pieces leaving the fishermen stranded. The fishermen were struggling to stay afloat in the rough sea when the Lankan Naval personnel on patrol spotted and rescued them.

As the four fishermen were found in the Lankan territorial waters, the four fishermen were detained and taken to Kankesanthurai port, Sesuraja said, quoting information received by him.

In another incident, the Coastal Security Group police personnel recovered 500 kg of live sea cucumber from a stationary boat and arrested two occupants, who were supposed to smuggle them to Sri Lanka. The two arrested accused were hailing from Mandapam.

The Coastal Security Police handed over the recovered sea cucumber to the Forest officials who later, released them into the sea. The Sea Cucumber is an endangered species and is covered under the Wildlife Protection Act. According to sources, their harvest is also banned. The sea cucumbers are in great demand in Sri Lanka and other countries for the medicinal purpose among others.

